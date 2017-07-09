INVESTIGATORS of Peel Regional Police’s Major Collision Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in their investigation into a fatal collision involving two motor vehicles in the City of Mississauga.

On Sunday July 9, at approximately 1:35 a.m., a Jeep Cherokee and a Toyota Sienna were involved in a collision near the intersection of Torbram Road and Reena Road. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee failed to stop and continued driving northbound on Torbram Road. He later lost control of the vehicle and struck a street light. At this point the driver tried to flee on foot but was arrested by police.

A passenger in the Toyota Sienna, Harshadrai Patel, a 64 year-old male visiting from India, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The driver and another passenger in the Toyota Sienna suffered minor injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the Jeep Cherokee, Justin Edwin, a 26 year-old male from Caledon, was arrested and charged with the following:

Impaired Operation Causing Death

Excess Blood Alcohol

Criminal Negligence in the Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death

Fail to Remain at Scene of Accident Cause Death

Possession of Controlled Substance (two counts)

Investigators are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the collision, have dashboard video footage of the incident or have information regarding the actions of the drivers prior to the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.