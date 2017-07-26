THE recent devastating wildfires have triggered a province-wide state of emergency in BC. More than 45,000 people have been forced to leave their homes. Urgent support is needed for individuals and families evacuated from their communities.

Effective immediately, S.U.C.C.E.S.S. will again partner with the Canadian Red Cross to collect donations through the following 5 service locations in Metro Vancouver until August 11, 2017, in support of people and communities affected by BC wildfires.

1) S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Social Service Centre (office hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday)

28 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. (telephone: 604-684-1628)

2) S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Richmond Service Centre (office hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday)

220 – 7000 Minoru Blvd., Richmond, B.C. (telephone: 604-279-7180)

3) S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Tri-City Service Centre (office hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday)

#2058 – Henderson Place, 1163 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam, B.C. (telephone: 604-468-6000)

4) S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Burnaby Service Centre (office hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday– Friday)

#200 – 5172 Kingsway, Burnaby, B.C. (telephone: 604-430-1899)

5) S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Surrey-Delta Service Centre (office hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday)

#100 – 15117, 101th Ave, Surrey, B.C. (telephone: 604-588-6869)

In addition to visiting one of the S.U.C.C.E.S.S. offices listed above, people wishing to support relief efforts are encouraged to make a financial donation to the British Columbia Fires Appeal online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111 or by contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office.

“The Canadian Red Cross and S.U.C.C.E.S.S. have a long-standing partnership in responding to relief efforts in disaster situations. We are in full support to raise funds to help those affected in the fires,” said Queenie Choo, CEO of S.U.C.C.E.S.S.”

“Whether it’s an international disaster or one right here in B.C. like the current wildfires, S.U.C.C.E.S.S. is by our side, mobilizing the generosity of the community,” said Kimberley Nemrava, Canadian Red Cross Vice-President for B.C. & Yukon. “Donations will help provide relief for those affected by the wildfires in the form of cots, blankets, family reunification, as well as financial assistance so individuals and families can get the food, clothing, shelter, and other necessities now, and in the weeks and months ahead.”

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. and the Canadian Red Cross entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in July 2010 to strengthen community support and fundraising efforts of the Red Cross in response to international disasters.

Since the establishment of the partnership, the two organizations have worked together to raise funds for a series of national and international disasters including the Pakistan and China floods in 2010, the Japan earthquake, and famine and drought in the Horn of Africa in 2011, the Sichuan (Ya’an) earthquake in China and the Philippines’ Haiyan typhoon in 2013, the Nepal earthquake in 2015 as well as the Fort McMurray fire in 2016.