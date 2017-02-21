Coast Capital Savings sponsors Dhahan Youth Prize

COAST Capital Savings is the presenting sponsor for the Dhahan Youth Prize, a province-wide creative writing contest. Eight B.C. students will be awarded a $500 prize, four each in intermediate and advanced language skill levels. The contest is open to all secondary students of British Columbia who are studying Punjabi in grade 11 or 12. The writing submitted must be in both Punjabi and English.

Submissions will be accepted from March 1 to May 31. L.A. Matheson Secondary, Surrey School District, is a supporting partner. The awards will be given out at the Dhahan Prize Awards ceremony at the end of October.

This youth initiative will be recognized along with the Dhahan Prize, which works to preserve the stories, the Punjabi culture, for time immemorial. Barj S. Dhahan, Founder, said: “Each language carries its own knowledge, its own spirituality, and its own cultural and intellectual richness. I’ve seen how the loss of language can be devastating to a person, family, and community. I am committed to preserving our mother tongue and the wealth of history and stories embedded in Punjabi.”

For more information about Dhahan Prize, visit www.dhahanprize.com , or join the conversation on Facebook, www.facebook.com/DhahanPrize.