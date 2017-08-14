JEFFREY Charles Halicki, 50, of Abbotsford has been charged with the second-degree murder of Clarence John Crothers, 62, police announced on Monday.

On July 4, just after 7 a.m., the Abbotsford Police received a report of a suspicious death in the 33500-block of Braun Avenue. Police found a dead male, who was identified as Crothers. He had suffered injuries consistent with homicide. The Integrated Homicide

Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in.

Early in the investigation, police identified Halicki as a suspect in Crother’s murder. Police said that while the motive for the homicide and the evidence collected cannot be revealed, Crothers and Halicki were known to each other and the murder was not believed to be random.

Halicki was arrested on August 11 and will make his first appearance in Abbotsford Provincial Court on Monday.

“Mr. Crothers is missed by his family and those who knew him,” said IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster. “The commitment and tireless efforts of IHIT investigators and the Abbotsford Police Department has resulted in securing this charge approval.”

Statement from the Crothers family

Clarence Crothers lived a life that started with tragedy by losing his own father before birth, and growing up without a father figure. But he found his way on by becoming a fun-loving and caring father despite the odds to his one and only child. Clarence found his solitude in construction which ultimately led to a spinal injury that over decades consumed him and left him wheelchair bound. But his heart, smile and personality to speak to anyone and everyone and be one’s advocate was a shining beacon of light that will never leave those that he has touched.

The family would like to thank the countless Abbotsford Police and IHIT investigators for their hard work and continued hard work on pursuing justice for Clarence. Their dedication and professionalism surrounding the case will not be forgotten.