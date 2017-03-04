City of Vancouver says it’s prepared for snowfall

THE City of Vancouver said on Saturday that it is preparing in advance for colder temperatures by treating the major roadways with brine, and it has equipment out now to deal with any snow on the roads.

The City’s snow response includes:

* 24 hour weather monitoring.

* Pre-brining of arterials to prep the surface for when snow falls. For route map visit: vancouver.ca/snow<http://www. vancouver.ca/snow>.

o If the snow fall is heavy, you can expect to see snow on the roadways until traffic picks up. It is the action of cars driving over the brine that helps the snow to melt.

* All trucks have plow blades and engage them for 5 cm of snowfall.

* The City responds to hotspots reported through the VanConnect app and 3-1-1.

* Working with TransLink to help with problem areas and address issues as they arise.

How residents can be prepared:

* Allow yourself extra time when it snows to get where you’re going, and use your best winter-weather travel skills.

* Residents and businesses are encouraged to put down salt today before snow falls.

* If an area requires attention, report it using the City’s VanConnect<http://www. vancouver.ca/vanconnect> app or by calling 3-1-1. The City is monitoring incoming requests to identify problem areas and dispatching crews to address those issues.

The City says it is extremely grateful to all residents and businesses who have already prepared their sidewalks and who continue to do their part to remove snow from driveways and sidewalks as soon as it falls.

Warming Centres

If Warming Centres are opened, opening times and locations will be posted around 7 p.m. each day on the City’s Twitter account @CityofVancouver.