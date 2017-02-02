City of Vancouver prepares for possible early February snowfall

THE City of Vancouver says it is preparing for another possible snowfall, anticipated at this time to begin as early as Friday morning.

The City is monitoring weather reports 24 hours a day from both Environment Canada and a more localized private service called WeatherNet, as well as from local meteorologists from local news outlets.

In anticipation of snowfall, crews are brining city streets. The brine will activate when cars drive over snow and this helps to melt it. The City is fully stocked of salt in anticipation of possible needs.

For a full visual of arterial routes which are first for priority snow clearing, see the VanMaps guide<http://vanmapp. vancouver.ca/pubvanmap_net/ default.aspx?scale=75000&x= 489373.9931&y=5455702.7159& showGroups=Snow%20Removal% 20Routes&>.

As of Thursday morning, weather reports from WeatherNet and Environment Canada<https://weather.gc.ca/ city/pages/bc-74_metric_e.html > present different forecasts. Environment Canada predicts as much as a 60 per cent chance of snowfall for Metro Vancouver starting on Friday. WeatherNet, which provides more localized weather reporting for Vancouver specifically, predicts snow flurries turning to rain by Friday evening.

The City’s comprehensive and proactive snow response plan – including equipment numbers and staffing – is tied to the weather forecast. Given the variation in forecasts for Friday, and to ensure we are ready for whatever weather the coming week will bring, the full snow response fleet is being queued up to respond. Resources will be scaled back if there is less snowfall than anticipated.

If it is snowy and icy over the weekend, the City’s sanitation collection groups will be working closely with our street crews to get salt and sand poured on any icy residential lanes. The City anticipates that if there is freezing, there may be some collection delays, as the areas serviced on Monday and Tuesday are the areas with the steepest laneways. It is working closely with Multi-Material BC to further coordinate salting and sanding efforts to support recycling collection. If the weather results in collection delays, the City and MMBC ask that residents leave their garbage, green bin or recycling out as crews will be collecting it as soon as possible.

As freezing weather is anticipated to last for several days, residents are asked to ensure that snow is removed from driveways and sidewalks as soon as it falls in order to prevent freezing.

Warming centres

The City, in partnership with the Park Board and supported by staff and volunteers, will continue to provide additional warm and welcoming space for anyone who needs to get out of the cold as this unusually cold and snowy winter weather continues.

Planned for both Thursday, February 2 to Friday, February 3, three community centre locations will be open overnight as warming centres including: West End (11 p.m-6:30 p.m.), Britannia (10 p.m.-9 a.m.), and Carnegie (11 p.m.-7 a.m.)

What residents can do to prepare

The clearing of sidewalks by residents and businesses is a vital part of ensuring that the city can be navigated by everyone. While salt helps to break up ice and snow, it is not a replacement for snow removal.

The City strongly recommends that residents and businesses:

* Lay salt down on sidewalks and driveways prior to any snowfall. This will help to melt the ice and make it easier to remove.

* Shovel new snow as soon as possible to prevent build up and melting into an ice crust. While residents have until 10 a.m. following a snowfall to shovel sidewalks in front of their property, getting out early before the morning commute will help ensure snow isn’t packed down, and will make it easier to remove.

* Provide help to neighbours who cannot clear their own sidewalks, if you are able. Consider registering to become a Snow Angel<http://vancouver.ca/ streets-transportation/snow- angel.aspx>.

* Wear proper winter footwear to guard against slippery sidewalks. Use main roads when possible as they tend to have less snow and ice than residential and side streets.

* If you choose to drive, ensure your car has winter tires. Take care on neighbourhood streets and drive for the conditions.

If an area requires attention, report it easily with the City’s VanConnect app (vancouver.ca/vanconnect<http: //vancouver.ca/vanconnect>) or by calling 3-1-1. The City is monitoring incoming requests to identify problem areas and dispatching crews to address those issues.