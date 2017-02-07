City of Vancouver prepares for another snowfall Wednesday, followed by rain and ice

THE City of Vancouver announced on Tuesday that it is preparing for another possible snowfall on Wednesday (February 8), followed by warming temperatures and rain throughout the remainder of the week.

The City will continue to salt, plow and treat priority areas as required. For a full visual of arterial routes, which are the first priority for snow clearing, see the route map at vancouver.ca/snow<http://www. vancouver.ca/snow>.

Residents and businesses can expect to see any snow remaining on side streets and sidewalks turning to ice as early as Wednesday evening. The warmer temperatures and clear arterials will allow the City to shift focus and reallocate crews to salt and sand side streets. The priority for treatment will be for side streets most heavily impacted by compacted snow that has accumulated over the last few days. The salt will help to melt the ice, while the sand will provide traction for vehicles.

Since February 1, the City has had a full fleet working 24/7. Work has included ongoing monitoring and treatment of arterials by plows and salt trucks, removal of snow by hand in key areas by and in response to VanConnect reports, and garbage collection. On Monday (February 6), the City deployed over 200 staff for hand shoveling and clearing of bus stops, street corners and catch basins.

Helping a neighbour

The City said it is extremely grateful to all residents and businesses that did their part to remove snow from driveways and sidewalks as soon as it fell, and who signed up to become a Snow Angel and help a neighbour. The clearing of sidewalks by residents and businesses is a vital part of ensuring that the city is navigable by all people. While salt helps to break up ice and snow, it is not a replacement for snow removal.

The City strongly recommends that residents and businesses:

* Lay salt down on sidewalks and driveways prior to the snowfall. This will help to melt the ice and make it easier to remove.

* Shovel new snow as soon as possible to prevent build up and melting into an ice crust. While residents have until 10 a.m. until after a snowfall to shovel sidewalks in front of their property, getting out early before the morning commute will help ensure snow isn’t packed down, and will make it easier to remove.

* Provide help to neighbours who cannot clear their own sidewalks, if you are able. Consider registering to become a Snow Angel<http://vancouver.ca/ streets-transportation/snow- angel.aspx>.

* Wear proper winter footwear to guard against slippery sidewalks. Use main roads when possible as they tend to have less snow and ice than residential and side streets;

* If you choose to drive, ensure your car has winter tires. Take care on neighbourhood streets and drive for the conditions.

In the coming days as temperatures rise, icy surfaces may still discourage those with mobility issues from leaving home. If you know a neighbour or colleague who may be feeling isolated or unable to leave home, please consider stopping in to see if you can help with any necessities.

Warming Centres

The City, in partnership with the Park Board and supported by staff and volunteers, will continue to provide additional warm and welcoming space for anyone who needs to get out of the cold as this unusually cold and snowy winter weather continues.

There are three DIFFERENT warming centres open tonight for those in need: Oppenheimer Park Heated Tents (open starting 10 p.m.), West End Community Centre (starting 11 p.m.), The Hall at 1739 Venables (starting 11 p.m.)

Help identify problem spots

If an area requires attention, report it using the City’s VanConnect<http://www. vancouver.ca/vanconnect> app or by calling 3-1-1. The City is monitoring incoming requests to identify problem areas and dispatching crews to address those issues.