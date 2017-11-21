Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Named 2018 Green Car Reports Best Car to Buy

Auburn Hills, Mich. – The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the 2018 Best Car to buy, according to Green Car Reports, a destination for green cars, electric cars, fuel-efficient cars and hybrid cars. Editors chose the most significant new green car made available to shoppers during the 2018 model year, taking into account new technologies, their practicality and their impact on the environment.

“The Chrysler Pacifica wins because it’s a one-of-a-kind vehicle: the sole seven-seat minivan with a plug-in hybrid powertrain sold in the U.S. this year,” said John Voelcker, senior editor at Green Car Reports. “Not only does it offer all the virtues of the well-received Chrysler Pacifica, it offers substantial real-world electric range — 30 miles or more in most cases — and much better fuel economy when operating as a hybrid.”

As the original creator of the minivan 35 years ago, FCA US LLC continues to transform the segment with firsts – notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment – including the industry’s first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

“The virtues of the basic Chrysler Pacifica are well-documented: it’s stylish, with an interior design far more elegant than you’d expect, plus excellent controls and interactive displays and more family-friendly features than we have space to cover,” Voelcker said. “Adding a plug-in hybrid powertrain to that package, at a price that’s essentially offset by the full federal income-tax credit, makes a very good vehicle exceptional.”

The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today’s families.

