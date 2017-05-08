A VOICE reader sent this interesting photo of Premier Christy Clark after she quit politics back in 2004.

The reader claims that a now deleted Facebook post of Robert Boyd, former federal Conservative candidate from Saanich-Gulf Islands in 2015 read:

“The Good ole days… this was taken at her retirement party at the Whistler convention in 2004. (She wrapped the Canadian flag scarf around my hed [sic] and called me a terrorist…we were still laughing about that as the camera clicked.)

November 15, 2004”

The “she”, of course, is Christy Clark.