NDP Leader John Horgan on Monday, reacting to Finance Minister Mike de Jong’s letter to the Speaker, said in a statement: “Even after an overwhelming majority of British Columbians rejected her, Christy Clark has spent weeks putting up delays and distractions to cling to power. But her self-interested games have failed one after another.

“That’s why earlier this morning, she launched a final desperate attempt to throw British Columbians into another election.

“British Columbians don’t want an election. They expect their votes to be respected and for their MLAs to work together.

“People are ready for new leadership that works for everyone instead of just those at the top. And we’re ready to deliver a stable four-year government that works every day to make life better for people. Let’s get started.”