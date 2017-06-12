PREMIER Christy Clark and her Executive Council were formally sworn in by Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon on Monday at Government House as Clark still desperately held on to power and gave her own spin.

The sole South Asian MLA – Jas Johal – was made Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services.

The government is not expected to last very long, only that Clark and her ministers and parliamentary secretaries will be able to make some extra cash at the taxpayers’ expense.

The new cabinet of 22 members, including the Premier:

*John Rustad

Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation

*Andrew Wilkinson

Attorney General and Minister of Justice

*Norm Letnick

Minister of Agriculture

*Stephanie Cadieux

Minister of Children and Family Development

*Mike Bernier

Minister of Education

*Mary Polak

Minister of Health

*Michael de Jong

Minister of Finance

*Steve Thomson

Minister of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations

*Donna Barnett

Minister of State for Rural Economic Development

*Teresa Wat

Minister of International Trade and Minister Responsible for the Asia Pacific Strategy and Multiculturalism

*Shirley Bond

Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training and Minister Responsible for Labour

*Mike Morris

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

*Coralee Oakes

Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Minister Responsible for the Liquor Distribution Branch

*Rich Coleman

Minister of Energy and Mines

*Michelle Stilwell

Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation

*Todd Stone

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

*Ellis Ross

Minister of Natural Gas Development and Minister Responsible for Housing

*Jas Johal

Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services

*Sam Sullivan

Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development

*Jordan Sturdy

Minister of Environment

*Linda Reid

Minister of Advanced Education

Clark gave her own spin as she said: “Our province needs a strong economy, one capable of supporting the services and high quality of life that British Columbians expect and deserve. But the public has also said they want us to do things differently to address areas that impact their lives and their families every day – this new cabinet reflects that message.”

She said the Executive Council reflects modern, diverse British Columbia. Its 22 members include:

Thirteen men and nine women.

Ten ministers from Metro Vancouver / Fraser Valley, 12 from Northern B.C., Vancouver Island, and the B.C. Interior.

Three who use wheelchairs.

Five new ministers, including British Columbia’s first elected Indigenous cabinet minister with a portfolio.

“The provincial election made two things clear: British Columbians want a government that will work across party lines, and one that will bridge the divide between urban and rural British Columbians,” Clark said.

“For as long as we have the confidence of the legislature, we will work to bridge this gap, and create an environment where both resource-dependent communities and dynamic, tech-focused urban centres thrive, and create opportunities for each other.”

The legislature has been recalled to sit on June 22.

13 Parliamentary Secretaries