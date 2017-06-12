PREMIER Christy Clark and her Executive Council were formally sworn in by Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon on Monday at Government House as Clark still desperately held on to power and gave her own spin.
The sole South Asian MLA – Jas Johal – was made Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services.
The government is not expected to last very long, only that Clark and her ministers and parliamentary secretaries will be able to make some extra cash at the taxpayers’ expense.
The new cabinet of 22 members, including the Premier:
*John Rustad
Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation
*Andrew Wilkinson
Attorney General and Minister of Justice
*Norm Letnick
Minister of Agriculture
*Stephanie Cadieux
Minister of Children and Family Development
*Mike Bernier
Minister of Education
*Mary Polak
Minister of Health
*Michael de Jong
Minister of Finance
*Steve Thomson
Minister of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations
*Donna Barnett
Minister of State for Rural Economic Development
*Teresa Wat
Minister of International Trade and Minister Responsible for the Asia Pacific Strategy and Multiculturalism
*Shirley Bond
Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training and Minister Responsible for Labour
*Mike Morris
Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General
*Coralee Oakes
Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Minister Responsible for the Liquor Distribution Branch
*Rich Coleman
Minister of Energy and Mines
*Michelle Stilwell
Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation
*Todd Stone
Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure
*Ellis Ross
Minister of Natural Gas Development and Minister Responsible for Housing
*Jas Johal
Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services
*Sam Sullivan
Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development
*Jordan Sturdy
Minister of Environment
*Linda Reid
Minister of Advanced Education
Clark gave her own spin as she said: “Our province needs a strong economy, one capable of supporting the services and high quality of life that British Columbians expect and deserve. But the public has also said they want us to do things differently to address areas that impact their lives and their families every day – this new cabinet reflects that message.”
She said the Executive Council reflects modern, diverse British Columbia. Its 22 members include:
- Thirteen men and nine women.
- Ten ministers from Metro Vancouver / Fraser Valley, 12 from Northern B.C., Vancouver Island, and the B.C. Interior.
- Three who use wheelchairs.
- Five new ministers, including British Columbia’s first elected Indigenous cabinet minister with a portfolio.
“The provincial election made two things clear: British Columbians want a government that will work across party lines, and one that will bridge the divide between urban and rural British Columbians,” Clark said.
“For as long as we have the confidence of the legislature, we will work to bridge this gap, and create an environment where both resource-dependent communities and dynamic, tech-focused urban centres thrive, and create opportunities for each other.”
The legislature has been recalled to sit on June 22.
13 Parliamentary Secretaries
*Jane Thornthwaite – Parliamentary Secretary for Child Mental Health and Anti-Bullying to the Minister of Children and Family Development
*John Yap – Parliamentary Secretary for Liquor Reform Policy to the Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Minister Responsible for Liquor
*Darryl Plecas – Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors to the Minister of Health
*Simon Gibson – Parliamentary Secretary for Independent Schools to the Minister of Education
*John Martin – Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations
*Laurie Throness – Parliamentary Secretary for Corrections to the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General
*Greg Kyllo – Parliamentary Secretary for the BC Jobs Plan to the Minister of Jobs, Tourism, and Skills Training.
*Dan Ashton – Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance
*Linda Larson – Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Education to the Minister of Education
*Marvin Hunt – Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development
*Michael Lee – Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Affordability to the Minister of Natural Gas Development and Minister Responsible for Housing
*Joan Isaacs – Parliamentary Secretary for Early Childhood Education to the Minister of Education
*Doug Clovechok – Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier