Christopher Lee Boyda of Coquitlam charged in 29th Avenue SkyTrain Station incident in December

CHARGES have been approved against a man who was shot by police at the 29th Avenue SkyTrain Station in December. Thirty-seven-year-old Coquitlam resident Christopher Lee Boyda has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Vancouver Police Department responded to the SkyTrain station around 8:30 a.m. on December 19 last year after receiving reports that a man was allegedly threatening passengers with a machete. He was ultimately shot by Vancouver Police.

The suspect has been released from hospital, arrested, and is in police custody.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information can be provided.