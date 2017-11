Get into the Christmas Spirit at your local Delta Library!

Introduce children to the love of books and language with a festive Christmas Storytime! Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 – 5. Don’t forget to bring your camera as Storytime will be followed by a visit from Santa Claus!

Tuesday, December 5, 10:30 – 11:30 am – George Mackie Library

– Wednesday, December 6, 10:30 – 11:30 am – Ladner Pioneer Library

– Friday, December 8, 10:30 – 11:30 am – Tsawwassen Library

The Nakajima Music Studio is on tour! Get into the holiday spirit with this Holiday Concert with musical performances by piano and trumpet students of Karen Nakajima. Listen to performers, ranging in age and level, share their festive cheer.

Sunday, December 10, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm – Tsawwassen Library

– Sunday, December 10, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm – Ladner Pioneer Library

Santa awakens from a long winter’s nap…oh no! Has he missed Christmas Eve? No, there’s still time. Come and find out what happens in this Christmas Puppet Show – Wake Up Santa. Fun for the whole family.