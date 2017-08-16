Mumbai (PTI): Actor Chitrangada Singh will be walking the ramp for designer Neha Agarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017.

The designer will unveil her exquisite collection “Mithila In Soho” on August 18.

The collection mainly includes urban evening wear.

Each garment is hand embroidered depicting the motifs of Madhubani art.

“‘Mithila in Soho’ is my ingenious attempt to take the splendour of traditional Madhubani art to fashion forward women of 2018: whether in New Delhi, New York, Paris or Hong Kong.

‘Mithila’ is a global citizen who has travelled the world and is a proud patron of heritage and culture,” Neha said.

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 is scheduled to start on August 16.