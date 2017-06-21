By Autoreviewman

Now in its second generation, the 2017 Volt has a new sleeker exterior and is even more improved coming off a 2016 redesign. The Volt still retains its versatile hatchback configuration, with a new interior and added more battery capacity up from 17.1 kWh to 18.4 kWh, so improving range from 56 km to over 85 km on a full charge, (according to driving style). Note, the Volt is not a traditional hybrid or even a plug-in hybrid for that matter. It is classified as a range-extended EV and has149-hp/398-lb-ft electric motor plus a 1.5L/101-hp/103-lb-ft DOHC 16-valve I-4 a gas-powered engine, so providing a 591 km in combined gas and electric mileage range. Charging the Volt overnight from home is simple and involves just hooking up the 110V portable charge cord that comes with car to an outlet. It needs approximately 12-13 hours for a full charge from the 110V or about 4.5 hours from a 240V power source.

Fuel consumption is rated at 2.2 Litres combined in electric mode or 5.6 L/100km in gasoline mode Annual fuel cost is rated at $653 per annum assuming an average fuel cost of $1.24 per liter of gasoline and $0.12c per kWh of electricity.

Inside, the 2017 Chevrolet Volt is a lot more conventionally-designed compared to its predecessor, with a well-thought out interior.

During city driving, the Volt is quite zippy, thanks to the instantaneous 294 lb-ft. of torque available right from a standing start. The improved acceleration was noticeable, but it is also quieter and smoother, and really does rival its all-electric vehicle competition in these terms. The 2017 Chevrolet Volt Pricing before government incentive rebates starts at $38,490. However, in Ontario, after the full provincial incentive of $8,500, the price drops to $29,890; in Quebec, with an $8,000 rebate, the price starts at $30,390; and in B.C., with the full rebate, $33,390.

The Volt has garnered a slew of awards; including AJAC 2016 Canadian Green Car of the Year award and the Green Car of the Year awarded by the Green Car Journal. If you want the most affordable and practical hybrid car with the best range so far, look no further. Extremely well-recommended.

Base price for the 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT was $38,490 and with options and destination charge the final tally came to $40,685