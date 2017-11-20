Over 150 charges laid against prolific property crime pair in Surrey

A pair of prolific property crime offenders have been arrested by Surrey RCMP and charged with over 150 criminal charges in relation to a series of break and enters, thefts, and frauds.

Between August 15 and October 11, Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team (PCTT) began an investigation into several apartment complex break and enters where the suspects were targeting communal mailboxes and underground parking garages. Two suspects were identified through video surveillance footage and, on October 24, Surrey RCMP arrested them at a hotel room in the Surrey area. Search warrants were executed at two locations and a number of stolen IDs, banking documents, and credit card data were located.

Currently charged with a total of 157 property crime-related offences is Selena Goth, 43, of Surrey, and Calvin Cranmore, 36, of Surrey. The charges include break and enter, fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of ID and credit card data, theft, and personation.

The two remain in custody pending a bail hearing set for this week.

“Surrey RCMP is committed to reducing property crime and targeting those individuals who commit a large percentage of crimes in our communities,” says Inspector Shawna Baher, Proactive Enforcement Officer. “Our Priority Target Offender program identifies offenders who are active in our community and, through targeted analysis and enforcement, we are able to apprehend those individuals and bring them before the courts.”

While property crime rates have been on the decline in Surrey, residents of apartment and townhouse complexes are encouraged to be mindful when it comes to the safety and security of their buildings. Never allow strangers into the building as you are entering or exiting, be aware of suspicious people loitering around entrances and parkades, and remember to collect your mail daily. Consider starting a Block Watch or joining the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program. Residents and business can also register their CCTV cameras with the City of Surrey’s Project IRIS, as video surveillance footage is a valuable tool for police.

For more information on protecting your home, property and vehicle, visit the Protect Yourself section of the Surrey RCMP website.