SURREY RCMP announced on Tuesday that charges were sworn against Tuyet Ngo, 31, of Surrey on July 21 for allegedly defrauding a Surrey school Parent Advisory Council (PAC).

On September 16, 2016, Surrey’s KB Woodward Elementary School contacted police to report that the PAC had been defrauded of over $35,000. Officers from the Surrey RCMP Economic Crime Unit led the investigation and quickly identified a suspect.

Ngo has now been charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and using forged bank statements. Ngo turned herself in on Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Her next court appearance is on July 31 at Surrey Provincial Court.

“The victims in this incident were the students at K.B. Woodward and the surrounding neighbourhood,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “It was heartening to see businesses, individuals, and the K.B. Woodword school community come together afterwards to raise funds to cover the losses.”