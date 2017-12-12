Trevor Robert McKay charged in November 23 shooting on Delta-Surrey border

TREVOR Robert McKay, 27, of no fixed address, is now charged with several offences after Surrey RCMP investigated a shooting in the Royal Heights area of the Surrey-Delta border on November 23 that resulted in one male being injured.

At 8:40 a.m. on November 23, police were called to the area of 96th Avenue and 116th Street after a man was reported to have been shot. The victim, a 33-year-old man from Surrey, was taken to hospital. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. A school situated nearby, Royal Heights Elementary, was locked out temporarily as a precaution while police investigated.

McKay is alleged to have committed the following six offences for which he has now been charged:

* One count of discharging a firearm at a person with intent to injure

* One count of intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of a person

* One count of aggravated assault

* One count of uttering threats

* One count of using a firearm while committing an indictable offence

* One count of possession of shaved keys for breaking into a motor vehicle

“This individual was identified as a potential suspect early on and was in custody on unrelated matters shortly after this incident. He remains in custody on these new charges.” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “This incident is not related to the current conflicts being experienced by several jurisdictions around the Lower Mainland.”