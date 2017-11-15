Two charged in November 7 road rage incident in Surrey, police confirm firearm was used

SURREY RCMP confirmed on Wednesday that a firearm was used in the November 9 road rage incident and two suspects, driver Joseph Morgan and passenger Andrew Nofield, both 21 years old of no fixed address, have now been charged.

The incident took place near the Surrey-Langley border in East Clayton. At 10:25 a.m. on November 9, Surrey RCMP were called by a woman alleging that someone in another vehicle being driven erratically had shot at her vehicle in the 19200-block of 72nd Avenue. The suspect vehicle drove off and she pulled over to call police. The woman was not injured during the incident.

Coincidentally, the same suspect vehicle was involved in a relatively minor accident nearby at the intersection of 200th Street and 72nd Avenue in Langley shortly afterwards. Officers, who believed impairment was a factor in the crash, discovered this was the same vehicle reported from the road rage incident and arrested the occupants as a result.

Both vehicles were seized for forensic analysis and a neighbourhood canvass for more witnesses or video surveillance was conducted.

Morgan has been charged with one count of discharge firearm with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and one count of drive while prohibited.

Nofield has been charged with one count of discharge firearm with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both men have appeared in court and have been remanded in custody until their next Surrey Provincial Court appearance on December 4. Officers from the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit are leading this investigation. The file is still open and there is a possibility that more charges could be considered.

“We’re thankful there were no injuries during this incident,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “In the course of this investigation two firearms were seized. When a firearm is used during an offense, the Surrey RCMP makes it a top priority to investigate and arrest those responsible. Anytime police take a gun off the street it improves safety for the community.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.