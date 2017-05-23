THE Toronto Police Service announced on Tuesday that they have arrested Sukhbaj Singh, 24, in an ongoing kidnapping and forcible confinement investigation.

On Sunday, May 21 at 4:02 p.m., officers responded to a call for an abduction in the Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue area of Toronto.

It is alleged that an 18-year-old woman ordered an Uber ride and was picked up as arranged by a man. He reportedly engaged her in inappropriate conversation and made unwanted advances. When she refused and asked to be let out of the car, he refused. He attempted to forcibly take her to a private location, but she managed to escape and called police.

On Monday, May 22 at 11:21 a.m., Sukhbaj Singh, 24, of Belleville, was arrested. He is charged with forcible confinement, kidnapping and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).