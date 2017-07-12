BRENDA Ouma Aregay of Surrey, 38, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of fail to stop at scene of accident, and two counts of assault in the hit and run of two flaggers and the assault of two children that occurred on Wednesday, June 28, Burnaby RCMP announced on Wednesday.

On June 28, at about 11:30 a.m., Burnaby RCMP received a complaint of a flag person having been struck by a motorist on 10th Avenue near Kingsway. The suspect vehicle subsequently fled the scene without stopping. When police arrived, they discovered one flag person had received serious injuries and a second flag person had also been struck a little further along in the construction zone. The second flagger’s injuries appeared to be minor.

Shortly after arriving at the crash scene, police received a complaint about a woman assaulting two children on a nearby street in Burnaby. Upon arrival at the assault incident, it was learned that the female assault suspect was the suspect driver of the offending vehicle from the hit and run in the construction zone on 10th Avenue. The suspect driver was identified and apprehended.

The children involved were related to the suspect and staff from the Ministry of Children and Family Development were contacted to deal with the situation.

On June 29, investigators spoke with the victim of the first hit and run in hospital and confirmed her injuries as a head injury with a concussion and bruising.

Burnaby RCMP is asking anyone who has any information about this case to contact them at 604-294-7922, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca