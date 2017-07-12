Windsor, Ont. – When the new 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon raced down the drag strip to open the New York Auto Show in April, Dodge unleashed the ultimate street-to-strip car. Today, the brand is following up on its performance car mantra, introducing the new 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody, answering enthusiasts who have been clamoring for a factory-production Hellcat with even more grip.

With a starting Canadian Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $87,995 (excluding destination $2,495), the new Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody model features the same fender flares first shown on the SRT Demon. These wider fender flares add 9 cm (3.5) inches to the SRT Hellcat’s overall width, covering the new 20 x 11-inch “Devil’s Rim” split-five spoke aluminum wheels. The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody is powered by the 6.2-litre supercharged HEMI V-8 with 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. torque and can be paired to either the Tremec six-speed manual or TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. This new Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody delivers improved lap times, lateral grip, acceleration and braking, compared with the already ferocious performance numbers of the Hellcat: Road course lap time on a 2.7 km (1.7-mile) track lowered by approximately 2 seconds per lap, approximately 13 car lengths after one lap, ¼ mile elapsed time (ET) improved by approximately .3 sec (10.9 ET in Widebody vs. 11.2 ET in standard Hellcat) and a 0-60 mph (0 to ~100kph) acceleration improved by .1 second (3.4 in Widebody vs. 3.5 in standard Hellcat. ). A top speed of 314 kph (195 mph) is claimed. With the new Widebody fender flares that add 9 cm (3.5 inches) to the overall width of the Challenger Hellcat, the Widebody model joins the Challenger SRT Demon as the widest Challengers ever.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody carries numerous exterior styling cues Dodge//SRT owners expect. In addition there is a Hellcat -exclusive new grille and fender badges, along with raised SRT Hellcat badge on the rear spoiler. Standard Brembo brake system includes two-piece 15.4-inch rotors and six-piston front calipers provide outstanding heat management/thermal capacity and longevity. . New SRT Hellcat Widebody model has a starting Canadian Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $87,995 (excluding $2,495 destination).

Production of the 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody begins later this summer with deliveries to Canadian dealers in the third quarter.