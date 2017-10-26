14th Annual Diwali Celebrations at Muriel Arnason Library

MURIEL Arnason Library and the Township of Langley celebrated their 14th annual Diwali, the Festival of Lights, last Saturday. Over 500 people participated in this colorful event and enjoyed henna, crafts, face painting, Indian music and dance, entering a draw, and enjoying food in a festive atmosphere. MP John Aldag, Councillor Bob Long, Councillor Petrina Arnason, City of Langley Councillor Rudy Storteboom, Langley School Board Trustee Rosemary Wallace, Acting Cultural Services Manager Jeff Chenatte, and TOL Libraries Manager David Thiessen were among those who joined in the celebrations.

Muriel Arnason Library was filled with people of all ages during the afternoon’s festivities. The Punjabi dance ‘Bhangra’ performances by the Gurdip Arts Academy teams were the main attraction of the event. All ages could choose to have their hands decorated with mehndi, or henna. Children enjoyed face-painting, painted diyas, or clay lamps, and did a variety of crafts. Henna artist Dimple Rayat applied henna, and Janet Megahi ‘Madam Butterfly’ did the face painting. Everyone enjoyed multicultural food including Samosas, Pakoras, different types of cookies, juices, and coffee.

At the end of the program, Community Librarian Dr. Sarwan Singh Randhawa thanked all the participants.

Photos by Lilianne Rioux Fuller and Rosemary Wallace