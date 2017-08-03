TWO Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets will conduct a flyby over the Honda Celebration of Light 2017 in Vancouver on Saturday, July 5, at approximately 8:15 p.m.

During the flybys, the aircraft will fly at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle in their path. Royal Canadian Air Force flybys, requested by organizers of special events, are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times. Aircraft participation is subject to weather and operational requirements.