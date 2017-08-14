PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday issued the following statement on Pakistan’s Independence Day:

“Today, we join Pakistani communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate seven decades of Pakistan’s independence.

“Our two countries established a diplomatic relationship shortly after Pakistan was declared a sovereign nation in 1947. We continue to work together to advance shared priorities, including governance and democracy, regional security, poverty reduction, polio eradication, trade, defence, and the fight against climate change.

“The people-to-people connections between Canada and Pakistan are older still. People from what is now Pakistan first migrated to Canada well over a century ago and, since then, our connections have continued to grow.

“As we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017, we honour the many cultures and communities that make Canada such a wonderful place to live. Pakistani-Canadians continue to make major contributions to our country, and help make Canada the prosperous, vibrant, and open place it is today.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our best wishes to all those celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day.”