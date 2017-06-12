RICHMOND: Celebration of the City Centre, Community Centre North development was held by Yuanheng Holdings Ltd. on June 10. Joined by guests, including officials from three levels of the Canadian government and the Consulate General of China in Vancouver.

The president of Yuanheng announced the contribution of a world-class community centre to the City of Richmond at the ViewStar presentation center. Malcolm Brodie, Mayor of Richmond, and Liu Fei, Chinese Consul General in Vancouver, both acknowledged the remarkable contribution of Yuanheng to the community.

This 33,000 square feet modern community centre will be fully funded, designed and developed by Yuanheng Holdings Ltd in support of City of Richmond to achieve its vision for the community. Once completed, the community centre will be operated by City of Richmond and will serves approximately 3,000 residents who live in the surrounding area each day.

The new facility will include a Children’s Exploratorium, Creativity Lab, and an Art Studio which are not currently provided in any of the existing community centres in Richmond. Suitable for all ages, it will enhance a healthy and active lifestyle for not only residents of ViewStar, but also residents of the surrounding area.

“As a community minded developer, we are committed to contribute to the holistic well-being of residents in the community.” said Grant Lin, President of Yuanheng Holdings Ltd.

Richmond City Centre, Community Centre North will be developed in the central area of the ViewStar project and will serve the community with sports, culture and recreation facilities. Located at the gateway of Richmond on No.3 Road, it will be steps away from the future Canada Line station.

ViewStar is a 1.3 million sq. ft. development with private amenities. It is one of the Richmond’s newest developments. Other than the community centre, ViewStar will also provide affordable housing with full amenities for City of Richmond.