ON Thursday (May 25), the BC Centre for Ability hosted their 18th annual Dining for Dreams Gala, where philanthropists, corporate and community partners, friends and donors came together to raise vital dollars for the Centre’s Programs, but also to celebrate and honour the year’s Heroes of Ability; five inspirational people served by the BC Centre for Ability who demonstrate resilience in everyday life and inspire others to reach for the sky.

* Christina Basi

As a result of her ongoing perseverance and the support of our Community Brain Injury and Abilities at Work Program, Christina was able to continue building her future, despite suffering from two potentially life threatening brain injuries.

* Colton Hasebe

After experiencing a cardiac arrest resulting in an anoxic/ischemic brain injury, our Community Brain Injury team, along with key therapy services, worked collaboratively with Colton and his family to help him re-develop his speech, mobility and cognitive skills, allowing him to regain the ability to participate in his favorite activities, while continuing to shine.

* Cora Thomson-Whike

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, the BCCFA team embraced Cora and her family and supported them in unimaginable ways, including helping Cora’s family realize her full potential and identifying opportunities for success.

* Gabriel (Gabby) Pozas

Gabby is a friendly, 13-year-old who, despite being diagnosed with seizure disorder and a developmental disability, was able to understand how to regulate his emotions and behaviours, thanks to our Stepping Stones Program.

* Vivien Yip

A spirited four-year-old diagnosed with a rare heart disease and failure to thrive as an infant, Vivien was able to overcome this hurdle with gusto thanks to her determination, supportive family and the dedicated Early Intervention Therapy (EIT) program team.

“We admire, respect and champion these people who are breaking down personal barriers and working hard to be defined for their strengths and abilities. They are proving to us that, like a typical person, with perseverance and hard work dreams can come true,” says Maya Dimapilis, Director of Resource Development, BC Centre for Ability Foundation.