20,000 celebrated the season at Surrey’s 8th Annual Tree Lighting Festival

THE much anticipated lighting of the City of Surrey’s 55-foot Christmas Tree drew a crowd of over 20,000 to Surrey City Hall Plaza on Saturday. The lit tree will now festively adorn City Hall Plaza until the New Year.

“The Surrey Tree Lighting Festival is an event that brings the community together year after year in celebration of the holidays,” said Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner. “The expanded festival site, top tier talent, and crowds for the Tree Lighting made this year another truly enjoyable event for all in attendance. I would like to thank Coast Capital Savings for their continued support; without it, a festival of this calibre would not be possible.”

This year’s event was more fun than ever with an expanded Holiday Market featuring local artisans and crafters, an intimate performance from Juno award-winning headliner Ruth B. and a Holiday Fun Zone featuring a zip line, amusement rides and road hockey along University Drive. Attendees also took free photos with Santa, decorated cookies, had their faces painted and wrote letters to Santa at QMFM’s letter writing station.