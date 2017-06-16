VICTORIA, BC–Celebrate the nation’s 150th anniversary, the return of the popular Museum Happy Hour series and summer fun at camp this July at the Royal BC Museum.

Join us for family-friendly fun on for Canada Day: Wonder Weekend on Saturday July 1 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and Sunday July 2 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Groove to live music (including Lekwungen dancers of the Songhees Nation and Bučan Bučan), channel your artistic side with arts and crafts and enjoy our popular annual Penny Carnival. See the full schedule of events for July 1 here and July 2 here. These free events take place outside on the museum plaza and in Helmcken House.

You may be familiar with the sounds of the carillon from its hourly music, but have you ever heard a live performance? Each Sunday throughout July, Provincial Carillonneur Rosemary Laing will treat the public to just that from 3:00 pm to 3:45 pm. Gather round and grab a seat in the Native Plant Garden by the Carillon for a free recital.

Curious how genetics work? The Royal BC Museum is teaming up with Let’s Talk Science for Genetics Day on Wednesday, July 5 from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm in Clifford Carl Hall. This free program is designed for kids ages 11 to 15.

Museum Happy Hour is back! Pop by the museum after work for an adult-only evening with friends. Grab a drink, enjoy a light snack and participate in themed activities in one of the core galleries. The latest instalment of this popular series takes place on Thursday, July 6 with Art Attack!; Thursday, July 13 is all about The Other F Word and Thursday, July 20 celebratesPride! Museum Happy Hour runs from 5:15 pm to 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10 and sell out quickly.

Create your own family story at the Greater Victoria Public Library’s Canada 150: Family Stories event on Friday, July 7 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. This event is free and takes place at the Nellie McClung Branch. Registration is required.

Walk back in time to discover how the friendship of Tommy Francis and Freeman (Skipper) King led to the protection of Francis/King Regional Park on this month’s FieldTrippers. OnSaturday, July 8 meet in front of the Nature House. The walk begins on the Elsie King Boardwalk, an accessible trail for those with limited mobility, then steps off onto a forest trail for the remainder of the walk. Children ages 12 and up accompanied by an adult are welcome. No dogs please. This event is by donation.

Learn about BC history from this province’s best and the brightest students as they display their research projects at the BC Heritage Fair on July 8 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

This summer, go beyond paper and pencils and discover other fascinating ways to tell tales at Story Camp. Museum Story Camp (ages 7-11) is a full day camp with sessions on July 10–14, July 17–21, July 24–28 (additional dates in August). The cost is $280 per camper (10 per cent discount for members). Mini Morning Museum Story Camp (ages 5-6) is a half-day camp running July 10–14 (with an additional date in August). The cost is $120 per camper. Find more information about camps here: royalbcmuseum.bc.ca /camps

The next instalment of the new free discussions series, It’s Complicated, centres around gender. Add your voice to the discussion on Wednesday, July 19 from 5:15 pm to 7:00 pm in Clifford Carl Hall.

Learn more about one of Canada’s greatest heroes by visiting the popular Terry Fox: Running to the Heart of Canada exhibition. Discover how BC families have contributed to this nation in the companion exhibition Family: Bonds & Belonging. Share your own family photo on Twitter or Instagram with the tag #RBCMFamily to be featured in the exhibition.

For more information about any of these events, visit online calendar at royalbcmuseum.bc.ca/visit/calendar.