Celebrate the holidays in Port Moody

PORT MOODY: It’s the most wonderful time of the year! From annual events that have become a holiday tradition, to new experiences that will bring family and friends together, Port Moody has a variety of celebrations and activities that are sure to put you in a festive mood.

Attend one or attend them all! Here’s a list of holiday events happening in Port Moody:

Winter Farmers Market

Every Sunday, 10am-2pm

Port Moody Recreation Complex, 300 Ioco Road

Looking for a sweet or savoury treat, or a thoughtful last-minute gift? Find something unique – something that’s made, baked, or grown right here in your own backyard – at the Port Moody Winter Farmers Market.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Dash

December 2, 11am

Rocky Point Park, 2800 block of Murray Street

Celebrate the holidays by running or walking five kilometres in your favourite ugly Christmas sweater, or come down for the Finishers’ Festival to enjoy holiday music, craft beer, and free family entertainment. This event is a fundraiser for the Make a Wish Foundation of Canada. Visit nowthatsugly.com to register or find out more.

Holiday Cheer at the Pier

December 2, 6-8pm

Rocky Point Pier and Boat Launch, 2800 block of Murray Street

The City of Port Moody presents Holiday Cheer at the Pier, a free, outdoor event for all ages. Warm up with a hot chocolate, enjoy a sugar cookie, listen to carol singers, and ride the Candy Cane mini train. At 6:30pm, Mayor Mike Clay will flip a switch to light up the pier and gazebo for all to enjoy. This festive illumination will light the way for our special guest, Santa Claus, who will visit with children in the gazebo, hand out candy canes, and pose for pictures.

Christmas Craft Fair

December 9, 10am-4pm

Civic Centre Galleria, 100 Newport Drive

Looking for unique gifts for family and friends? You’ll find them at the Port Moody Christmas Craft Fair. Head to the Galleria to browse handcrafted items from more than 40 local vendors, and enjoy raffle prizes, snacks, and entertainment. All proceeds from this event will be donated to SHARE Family and Community Services.

Santa Skate, Christmas Eve Skate, New Year’s Eve Skate

Santa Skate: December 10, 1-4:15pm

Christmas Eve Skate: December 24, 1-3pm

New Year’s Eve Skate: December 31, 1-3pm

Port Moody Recreation Complex, 300 Ioco Road

Stay active with the whole family over the Christmas break. Lace up your skates and take a whirl around the rink at the Port Moody Recreation Complex! The City of Port Moody’s holiday skates are only $3.50 per person. Enjoy a hot chocolate and play games on the ice.

For more great skating opportunities in December and January, check out our holiday skating schedule. You’ll find dates and times for parent and tot play skates, drop-in adult hockey, toonie skates, and more, all at the Port Moody Recreation Complex.

Christmas Tea on the Train

December 10 and 17, with seatings at 10:30am, 1pm, and 2:30pm

Port Moody Station Museum, 2734 Murray Street

Climb aboard the decorated train car and enjoy Christmas tunes while staff serve you tea or hot chocolate, scones, and warm smiles. There are crafts for the kids, too! Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per child (under 12 years old). Call 604-939-1648 to reserve a table.

Kyle Christmas Lunch Centrepiece Making

December 14, 1:30-3:30pm

Kyle Centre, 125 Kyle Street

Enjoy an afternoon of tea, treats, and conversation while we create floral centrepieces for the Kyle Centre Christmas Luncheon. This event is free but pre-registration is required. Visit portmoody.ca/happeningguide for details.

Elf Jr. the Musical

December 15, 7pm and December 16, 1pm and 7pm

Inlet Theatre, 100 Newport Drive

Theatrix Youtheatre Society presents Elf Jr. the Musical, the story of Buddy the Elf – who really isn’t an elf at all – and his journey to New York City to find his real dad and save him from Santa’s naughty list. Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for seniors and kids under 12. Visit theatrixyoutheatre.com for information and tickets.

CP Holiday Train

December 17, 1-5:15pm

Port Moody Recreation Complex (300 Ioco Road)

Get into the holiday spirit and celebrate the impending arrival of the CP Holiday Train by enjoying a free skate at the Port Moody Recreation Complex from 1pm to 2:30pm. From 2pm to 4:30pm, you’ll find lots to do indoors and outdoors. Stop by the Wellness Room to decorate a cookie, get your face painted, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Outside near the tennis courts, cozy up next to roaring bonfire, grab a hot chocolate, and enjoy some live holiday music.

The CP Holiday Train will roll into Port Moody at 4:20pm, with performers Alan Doyle (of Great Big Sea fame) and the Beautiful Band on board and ready to entertain you at 4:45pm. Decked out in thousands of lights, this train travels across Canada during the holiday season, raising food and cash donations for local food banks. Your generous donation will stay right here in the Tri-Cities with SHARE Family and Community Services. Visit cpr.ca/holiday-train to learn more.

Celebrate the Season

December 19, 6:30-7:30pm

Inlet Theatre, 100 Newport Drive

The Port Moody Public Library invites you to Celebrate the Season at their annual holiday event. Enjoy a special story time with carols, hot chocolate, and a visit from Pigeon and Santa! This free event is suitable for all ages. Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item, as staff will be collecting donations for local food banks.

Penguin Plunge

January 1, 2018, 1pm

Rocky Point Pier, 2800 block of Murray Street

Are you ready to take the plunge? This event, hosted annually by the Pleasantside Community Association, is a New Year’s tradition in Port Moody. If you’d rather stay warm and dry, come on down and cheer on those brave enough to jump into the chilly waters of Burrard Inlet.

