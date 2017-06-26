SURREY Canada Day — Western Canada’s largest Canada Day celebration — is just around the corner. The 2017 event will offer attendees additional cultural and family-friendly programming in the expanded Canada 150 Zone, as well as Canadian, French-Canadian and Indigenous programming on the Canada 150 Stage sponsored by Tim Hortons.

“Surrey is excited to host a Canada Day celebration that is bigger and better than ever,” said Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner. “This year’s expanded Canada 150 zone will give attendees the opportunity to share and celebrate their national pride among tens of thousands of proud Canadians.”

The Canada 150 Stage sponsor Tim Hortons will offer attendees a chance to relax at the Tim Hortons “Chill Out Zone” located in front of the Canada 150 Stage throughout the day. The Canada 150 Zone has also been expanded to include Canada 150 Kids Zone hosted by the Downtown Surrey BIA and presented by Fraser Surrey Docks, which will host an array of family-friendly activities including Toddler Town, Storyville, a craft zone, Canada cookie making and additional Canada 150 activities.

Additionally, the Canada 150 Zone will host an array of French-Canadian and indigenous performers sharing cultural heritage through song, dance, games and art. Local Surrey group Good for Grapes will headline the stage at 5 p.m. Later in the evening, the main stage will host a star-studded lineup of Canadian talent including Sway, DJ Flipout, Chilliwack, Magic! and Hedley.

Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre is located at 176th Street and 64th Avenue in Cloverdale. Doors open at 10 a.m. with the fireworks finale at 10:30 p.m.

Learn more at www.surrey.ca/canadaday.