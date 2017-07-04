SURREY’S free Canada Day celebration drew the largest attendance numbers in its history, hosting over 120,000 people throughout the day. Attendees celebrated Canada’s 150th birthday with pop-rock headliner Hedley, in the Canada 150 Zone, on the free zip line, while browsing over 100 exhibitors, and enjoying rides and a grand fireworks finale.

“This historic Canada Day is a time for reflection on how fortunate we are to live in this great, diverse and inclusive country. We are a generous, caring and resilient people, and as Canadians we all stand together, united, in celebrating our great Nation as one,” said Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner. “Surrey is proud to take part in the Canada 150 festivities by hosting Western Canada’s largest Canada Day celebration. I would like to acknowledge and thank our many sponsors, particularly Coast Capital Savings, whose support makes it possible for us to host this wonderful free, family event.”

“With our deep roots here in Surrey, Coast Capital Savings is deeply invested in continuing to build and nurture a strong community for everyone who calls the city home, especially young people,” said Wendy Lachance, Director, Community Leadership, Coast Capital Savings. “Fun, free and family-focused events like Surrey’s Canada Day celebration fit the bill perfectly. At events like this, young people can come, take part and build connections with their community.”

In addition to Hedley and Magic!, performances included Chilliwack, Sway and One More Girl. Closing the Canada 150 stage was Surrey indie-folk band Good for Grapes, where they performed alongside an array of Canadian vendors and activities in the Canada 150 Zone. The night finished with the most elaborate fireworks finale in Surrey Canada Day history, in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.