CBSA announces removal of Selva Kumar Subbiah from Canada

THE Canada Border Services Agency on Friday announced the removal of Selva Kumar Subbiah from Canada as he is inadmissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) for serious criminality including assault and sexual assault of more than two dozen women in the Greater Toronto Area.

Subbiah was convicted in December 1992 of multiple counts of sexual assault, overcoming resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug, procuring a person to become a prostitute, extortion, failure to comply, administering stupefying or overpowering drugs, assault, and assault with a weapon.

He was sentenced to more than 24 years in jail. Upon his release from prison in January, ‎he was immediately detained until his removal from Canada.

Subbiah was removed under escort to Malaysia on February 5.

“I am pleased to announce the removal of Subbiah from Canada. The CBSA took all necessary measures to quickly remove Mr. Subbiah to Malaysia upon completion of his prison sentence,” said Goran Vragovic, CBSA Regional Director General, Greater Toronto Area Region

As part of its enforcement of the IRPA, the CBSA may remove, from Canada, any person who has been issued a removal order for breaching the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Removal orders are issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada or the CBSA.

Information about suspicious cross-border activity should be reported to the CBSA Border Watch Toll-free Line at 1-888-502-9060.