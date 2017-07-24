WHEN: Monday, July 24 – Friday, July 28, 2017

12-1 p.m.

WHERE: The Outdoor Plaza at the CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre

700 Hamilton St. (between Robson and Georgia)

The fourth week of the free summer concert series, Musical Nooners at CBC Vancouver, features a blend rock, pop and country, including the CBC 2017 Searchlight winner The Long War. This free concert series runs every weekday from noon – 1pm on the CBC plaza at 700 Hamilton St.

This week’s line up:

Monday, July 24

Paul Lambert

Paul released his first solo album this year, “Sweet Relief”. Classic rock, folk, and pop vocal harmonies are all elements that bring a fresh sound for this artist.

Genres: Rock, folk, pop

Tuesday, July 25

Cassandra Maze

This emerging artist released her first album “Wait” earlier this year. Cassandra brings an upbeat and high energy pop sound that will have you dancing.

Genres: Alternative, Pop

Wednesday, July 26

Raquel Cole

Raquel Cole brings song-writing skills and compelling vocals to our stage for an hour of country music that will have you moving! CBC Music named Cole one of “25 Canadian Musicians Under 25 you need to know”.

Genres: Country, folk

Thursday, July 27

The Long War – 2017 Searchlight Winner

The Long War’s winning song “Breathe in Breathe Out” wowed the CBC Searchlight team this year. Check out this Vancouver based Canadian Folk rock band and hear what impressed the judges.

Genres: Indie Rock

Friday, July 28

The Velveteins

​Hailing from Edmonton, Alberta, this indie rock band is currently in the midst of their West Coast tour. With influences from 60’s British pop, The Velveteins bring a retro vibe to the Indie genre.

Genres: Indie Rock

About CBC Musical Nooners:

Now in its 8th year, the Musical Nooners free concert series runs Monday – Friday, from noon to 1pm, at the CBC Broadcast Centre at 700 Hamilton Street (between Robson and Georgia) from July 7 – August 25. For more information on the Musical Nooners series and CBC in British Columbia, go to www.cbc.ca/bc or follow us on Twitter @CBCVancouver or #musicalnooners.