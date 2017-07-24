WHEN: Monday, July 24 – Friday, July 28, 2017
12-1 p.m.
WHERE: The Outdoor Plaza at the CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre
700 Hamilton St. (between Robson and Georgia)
The fourth week of the free summer concert series, Musical Nooners at CBC Vancouver, features a blend rock, pop and country, including the CBC 2017 Searchlight winner The Long War. This free concert series runs every weekday from noon – 1pm on the CBC plaza at 700 Hamilton St.
This week’s line up:
Monday, July 24
Paul Lambert
Paul released his first solo album this year, “Sweet Relief”. Classic rock, folk, and pop vocal harmonies are all elements that bring a fresh sound for this artist.
Genres: Rock, folk, pop
Tuesday, July 25
Cassandra Maze
This emerging artist released her first album “Wait” earlier this year. Cassandra brings an upbeat and high energy pop sound that will have you dancing.
Genres: Alternative, Pop
Wednesday, July 26
Raquel Cole
Raquel Cole brings song-writing skills and compelling vocals to our stage for an hour of country music that will have you moving! CBC Music named Cole one of “25 Canadian Musicians Under 25 you need to know”.
Genres: Country, folk
Thursday, July 27
The Long War – 2017 Searchlight Winner
The Long War’s winning song “Breathe in Breathe Out” wowed the CBC Searchlight team this year. Check out this Vancouver based Canadian Folk rock band and hear what impressed the judges.
Genres: Indie Rock
Friday, July 28
The Velveteins
Hailing from Edmonton, Alberta, this indie rock band is currently in the midst of their West Coast tour. With influences from 60’s British pop, The Velveteins bring a retro vibe to the Indie genre.
Genres: Indie Rock
About CBC Musical Nooners:
Now in its 8th year, the Musical Nooners free concert series runs Monday – Friday, from noon to 1pm, at the CBC Broadcast Centre at 700 Hamilton Street (between Robson and Georgia) from July 7 – August 25. For more information on the Musical Nooners series and CBC in British Columbia, go to www.cbc.ca/bc or follow us on Twitter @CBCVancouver or #musicalnooners.