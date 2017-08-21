Monday August 21 – Friday, August 25

12-1 p.m.

WHERE: The Outdoor Plaza at the CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre

700 Hamilton St. (between Robson and Georgia)

The last week of Musical Nooners at CBC Vancouver features a blend of blues, world and folk. Also this week, Ray Forbes will be recognized for his significant contribution to the province’s entertainment industry and cultural landscape and inducted into B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame on the nooner stage!

This free concert series runs every weekday from noon – 1pm on the CBC plaza at 700 Hamilton St.

This week’s line up:

Leah Barley

Hailing from Saskatchewan, this bluesy folk singer has made a name for herself touring all over Canada. Now calling Vancouver home, she continues to tour all over B.C

Genre: Blues, Folk, Singer-songwriter

Tuesday, August 22

Dave Bawa

Get moving to this upbeat fusion artist, Dave Bawa. This home-grown artist from Victoria, BC has accolades from around the world. With influences from hip-hop, R & B, soul, and funk, Bawa’s music has little something for everyone.

Genre: Fusion, World

Wednesday, August 23

​Fionn

The ultimate definition of “twinning”, this singer-songwriter duo and twins, Alanna and Brianne Finn-Morris hit our stage. Since the age of twelve they have be playing shows throughout B.C., the now 19 year old girls are up and coming stars.

Genre: Singer-songwriter

Thursday, August 24

Roy Forbes

A voice you never forget, Roy Forbes sings folk music with conviction and authority. This classic Canadian Folk artist is not one to be missed. At this special concert, join us as Forbes is recognized for his significant contribution to the province’s entertainment industry and cultural landscape and inducted into B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame on the nooner stage!

Genre: Singer-Songwriter

Friday, August 25

​Coco Jafro

Urban Artists of the year and 2016 CBC Searchlight finalists, this band packs a punch on the urban music scene. With the sounds of R&B, funk, soul, jazz, and afro-beats, this fusion and bold sound is the perfect way to end our Musical Nooners summer concert series.

Genres: Funk, World Fusion

About CBC Musical Nooners:

Now in its 8th year, the Musical Nooners free concert series runs Monday – Friday, from noon to 1pm, at the CBC Broadcast Centre at 700 Hamilton Street (between Robson and Georgia) from July 7 – August 25. For more information on the Musical Nooners series and CBC in British Columbia, go to www.cbc.ca/bc or follow us on Twitter @CBCVancouver or #musicalnooners.