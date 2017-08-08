WHEN: Tuesday August 8 – Friday, August 11

12pm – 1pm

WHERE: The Outdoor Plaza at the CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre

700 Hamilton St. (between Robson and Georgia)

This week of Musical Nooners at CBC Vancouver, features a blend of world, bkyes and pop. This free concert series runs every weekday from noon – 1pm on the CBC plaza at 700 Hamilton St.

This week’s line up:

Tuesday, August 8

Emily Chambers

With a soulful west coast vibe, you’ll enjoy her Emily’s powerful voice and upbeat jams.

Genres: R&B, Soul, Songwriter

Wednesday, August 9

David Sinclair & Keith Bennett

These two veterans of the music scene bring their winning duo of harmonica and guitar for a great mix of blues, gypsy jazz and pop.

Genres: Blues, Gypsy Jazz, Pop

Thursday, August 10

Sister Speak

Sister Speak authentically convey the raw vulnerability of universal principles and the transformative power of love through their pensive blend of acoustic, blues and world pop.

Genres: Blues, World Pop

Friday, August 11

Jesse Roper

With a blues sound rooted in soul, rock and country funk, you’ll be amazed at Jesse Roper’s charisma and versatility.

Genres: Canadian Blues, Rock,

About CBC Musical Nooners:

Now in its 8th year, the Musical Nooners free concert series runs Monday – Friday, from noon to 1pm, at the CBC Broadcast Centre at 700 Hamilton Street (between Robson and Georgia) from July 7 – August 25. For more information on the Musical Nooners series and CBC in British Columbia, go to www.cbc.ca/bc or follow us on Twitter @CBCVancouver or #musicalnooners.