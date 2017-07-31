WHEN: Monday, July 31 – Friday, August 4, 2017

12pm – 1pm

WHERE: The Outdoor Plaza at the CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre

700 Hamilton St. (between Robson and Georgia)

The fifth week of the free summer concert series, Musical Nooners at CBC Vancouver, features Kids’ Day on August 2 with CBC Kids performer Will Stroet. This free concert series runs every weekday from noon – 1pm on the CBC plaza at 700 Hamilton St.

This week’s line up:

Monday, July 31

The Ruffled Feathers

This band brings their “chamber-pop” style to our nooners stage. With the sounds of ukuleles, guitar, piano, violin, trumpet and horn, a full orchestra and vocal harmonies is sure to get you moving.

Genres: Chamber, Pop

Tuesday, August 1

Steph Cameron​

With a newly released second album, the Saskatoon singer-songwriter brings her unique folk vocals to Vancouver. With one guitar and one voice, enjoy the storytelling of Cameron’s lyrics.

Genres: Singer-songwriter

Wednesday, August 2 – KIDS DAY

Bring your kids for this special activity-filled day – from noon to 2pm!

Will Stroet from CBC Kids

Concert – 12pm – 1pm

Activities – 12pm – 2pm

Children’s performer Will Stroet of Will’s Jams from CBC Kids will be on stage to delight young fans and their parents alike. Guests can mingle with mascots Scout from CBC Kids’ and Parka from Parks Canada, make creations at the craft centre and participate in an adventurous scavenger hunt.

Genre: Children’s Music

Thursday, August 3

Miss Quincy

​With power-house vocals Miss Quincy and her quartet bring a twangy vibe that will have you stompin’ to their soulful country rock beat.

Genres: Country, Blues, Rock

Friday, August 4

Warren Dean Flandez

Juno nominated Warren Dean Flandez brings his wide vocal range and gospel soul sound to our

Genres: R&B, soul, Christian, gospel

About CBC Musical Nooners:

Now in its 8th year, the Musical Nooners free concert series runs Monday – Friday, from noon to 1pm, at the CBC Broadcast Centre at 700 Hamilton Street (between Robson and Georgia) from July 7 – August 25. For more information on the Musical Nooners series and CBC in British Columbia, go to www.cbc.ca/bc or follow us on Twitter @CBCVancouver or #musicalnooners.