Caught on camera, now Surrey RCMP want to catch Jeffery Goodwin for robbery

SURREY RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jeffery Goodwin who is wanted for robbery.

On December 10, at 7:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP was called to the 10100-block of King George Boulevard after a report of an alleged robbery. A man was threatened at knife-point and robbed of his wallet. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Thankfully the victim was not physically injured, say police.

Surrey RCMP’s Robbery Unit is leading this investigation. After obtaining surveillance footage, the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Jeffrey Michael Wayne Goodwin of Surrey. One charge of robbery has been approved and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Goodwin so that he may be taken into custody. He is described as a white male, 5’10”, short brown hair, short brown goatee, and brown eyes (see photo). Goodwin is violent and should not be approached. If anyone spots him, call 9-1-1 as soon as it is safe and notify your local police.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.