NEW Democrat Leader John Horgan and multiculturalism spokesperson Bruce Ralston (Surrey-Whalley) issued the following statement celebrating Eid al-Fitr:

“On behalf of the B.C. New Democrat caucus, we extend best wishes to all who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan.

“During this festive period, Muslims in Canada and around the world come together in a renewal of faith, gratitude and optimism for the future. It is also a time to celebrate unity, forgiveness, charity and peace. These are values that are universal and shared by Muslims and non-Muslims.

“We are fortunate to have an active, diverse and vibrant Muslim community in our province and as you celebrate this festive occasion, the B.C. New Democrats share in your hope for a joyous and peaceful Eid al-Fitr.

“Eid Mubarak.”