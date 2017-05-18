SURREY RCMP announced on Thursday that charges have now been laid in two assault investigations involving a local vigilante group.

On April 3, at 6:40 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a confrontation in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard between one man, who has since been charged with child luring-related offences, and Ryan LaForge from a vigilante group (Surrey Creep Catchers). As a result of the incident, LaForge, 34, of Surrey is now charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats. (In that incident, Kuljinder Singh Bhatti, 35, of Burnaby was charged for child luring.)

On April 19, at 6:25 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a similar call in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard. A confrontation occurred between one man alleged to be involved in child luring and three men believed to be involved in the vigilante group. Surrey RCMP attended and arrested two men at scene: one suspect alleged to be involved in child luring, and Lance Loy, 37, of Surrey from the vigilante group. The two other men, one being La Forge, fled the scene prior to police arrival. As a result of this incident, both LaForge and Loy are now charged with one count of assault.

Loy was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on these charges. A warrant for the arrest of LaForge was issued. A third suspect is being investigated for his part in these incidents.

“Police want to remind the public that vigilantism, no matter how well-meaning, poses significant risks to the safety of all those involved,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “Using our highly trained investigators in a controlled environment is the best way to get dangerous offenders off our streets and ensure they are held accountable.”

Police strongly advise individuals not to place themselves in potentially dangerous positions and to contact either their local police or go to www.cybertip.ca to report any incidents of online sexual exploitation of children.

The investigations into the allegations of child luring in these two cases are ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.