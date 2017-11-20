Carleton’s Canada-India Centre hosts Sikhism symposium

By
Rattan Mall
-

CARLETON University’s Canada-India Centre will be hosting a symposium with leading scholars, business executives and public figures to help Canadians better understand Sikhism. The event will highlight how Sikhism echoes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s positive vision of a diverse Canada and how Sikhs have made tremendous contributions to businesses, academia and culture globally.

When: November 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Carleton University, Richcraft Hall, 2nd Floor Atrium.
Info: The event is free. You can register here

For more information visit: https://carleton.ca/india/cu-events/symposium-on-sikhism/

Who: Speakers include:

  • India High Commissioner Vikas Swarup
  • Manjit Singh, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Communities
  • Baljit Singh Chadha, Balcorp Inc
  • Barj Dhahan, Sandhurst Group
  • Baltej Singh Dhillon, RCMP
  • Suneet Tuli, CEO, Datawind
  • Anne Murphy, University of British Columbia
  • Doris Jakobsh, University of Waterloo
  • Jaswinder Singh, Khalsa College, Delhi University
  • Nikky-Guninder Kaur Singh, Colby College
  • Satwinder Bains, University of Fraser Valley
  • Gurcharan Singh, Carleton University

