Carleton’s Canada-India Centre hosts Sikhism symposium

CARLETON University’s Canada-India Centre will be hosting a symposium with leading scholars, business executives and public figures to help Canadians better understand Sikhism. The event will highlight how Sikhism echoes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s positive vision of a diverse Canada and how Sikhs have made tremendous contributions to businesses, academia and culture globally.

When: November 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Carleton University, Richcraft Hall, 2nd Floor Atrium.

Info: The event is free. You can register here

For more information visit: https://carleton.ca/india/cu-events/symposium-on-sikhism/

Who: Speakers include: