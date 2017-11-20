Carleton’s Canada-India Centre hosts Sikhism symposium

CARLETON University’s Canada-India Centre will be hosting a symposium with leading scholars, business executives and public figures to help Canadians better understand Sikhism. The event will highlight how Sikhism echoes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s positive vision of a diverse Canada and how Sikhs have made tremendous contributions to businesses, academia and culture globally.
When: November 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Carleton University, Richcraft Hall, 2nd Floor Atrium.
Info: The event is free. You can register here
For more information visit: https://carleton.ca/india/cu-events/symposium-on-sikhism/
Who: Speakers include:
- India High Commissioner Vikas Swarup
- Manjit Singh, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Communities
- Baljit Singh Chadha, Balcorp Inc
- Barj Dhahan, Sandhurst Group
- Baltej Singh Dhillon, RCMP
- Suneet Tuli, CEO, Datawind
- Anne Murphy, University of British Columbia
- Doris Jakobsh, University of Waterloo
- Jaswinder Singh, Khalsa College, Delhi University
- Nikky-Guninder Kaur Singh, Colby College
- Satwinder Bains, University of Fraser Valley
- Gurcharan Singh, Carleton University