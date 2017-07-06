This year, the Trinidad and Tobago Cultural Society of BC celebrates 30 amazing years of bringing Caribbean music, food, carnival and culture to BC at the free, annual Caribbean Days Festival in North Vancouver. As usual, the street parade, live music, food and arts & crafts fare, beer garden and family entertainment are not to be missed!

New this year: a high-stakes cash prizes for the top three winning parade entries; a special DJ showcase on the Main Stage; and the exciting Outdoor Dance is back – now with two bands and two DJ’s – on the pier and under the stars at the Lonsdale Quay Market! Check out all the fun to be had:

Multicultural Street Parade – Saturday July 29 | 10am

From Lonsdale & 13th to Waterfront Park featuring music, costumes and culture from around the world! Some new Caribbean themed Carnival bands will be on the road this year and the whole family can participate in costume. Check out the TTCSBC/Caribbean Days Facebook page for groups to choose from. Entrants are judged each year but to celebrate their hard work and the 30 th Anniversary cash prizes are being awarded to the top three groups this year!

From Lonsdale & 13th to Waterfront Park featuring music, costumes and culture from around the world! Some new Caribbean themed Carnival bands will be on the road this year and the whole family can participate in costume. Check out the TTCSBC/Caribbean Days Facebook page for groups to choose from. Entrants are judged each year but to celebrate their hard work and the 30 Anniversary cash prizes are being awarded to the top three groups this year! Festival in the Park – Saturday & Sunday July 29/30 | 11am – 7pm

Featuring live music & entertainment, family fun, food, vendors & a beer garden! This year don’t miss the special Caribbean DJ showcase on the Main Stage on Saturday with DJ Shawayne and DJ Soca Conductor , plus many more live acts and our feature bands closing out the Festival on Sunday .

Featuring live music & entertainment, family fun, food, vendors & a beer garden! This year don’t miss the special Caribbean DJ showcase on the Main Stage with and , plus many more live acts and our feature bands closing out the Festival . IGNITE THE NIGHT OUTDOOR DANCE – Saturday July 29 | 7:30pm – 1am

Lonsdale Quay Market at 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver – just steps from the Seabus. Featuring Mostly Marley reggae band, Phase III Steel Band , DJ NastyJag and DJ Hoppa playing Reggae, Latin, Soca, Calypso, Dancehall & Afrobeats all night! Tickets: $25 in advance ($30 at the door) – available online

at 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver – just steps from the Seabus. Featuring reggae band, , and playing Reggae, Latin, Soca, Calypso, Dancehall & Afrobeats all night! ($30 at the door) – available online Get in early on the festivities with the Pre-Caribbean Days Family Boat Cruise – Sunday July 23 | 12 Noon

With music by DJ Daddy Mikey, experience tropical rhythms and Caribbean food onboard the M.V. Britannia (501 Denman Street). Tickets: Adults $35, Children (6-16) JUST $10! (younger are free) – available online

Festival information, dance and boat cruise tickets are available online at www.caribbeandays.ca.