IMPROVEMENTS to the Express Entry system taking effect on Tuesday help support the integration of skilled workers as they build their new life in Canada. This benefits Canada as newcomers are able to more quickly put their skills to use to help strengthen and grow Canada’s economy, the federal government announced on Monday.

Starting on June 6, new points will be awarded to candidates with siblings in Canada. Studies have shown that as newcomers build a new life in Canada, those with siblings benefit by having improved integration into Canadian society.

Other changes to the Express Entry system include points for candidates with strong French language skills, removing the requirement to register with Job Bank and a new approach to rank tied candidates in the Express Entry pool.

Programs managed through the Express Entry system attract high-skilled foreign workers and former international students who want to live in Canada permanently and whose in-demand skills are needed by employers across the country to help build businesses and grow the economy.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said: “Economic immigration programs managed by the Express Entry system attract highly talented and skilled immigrants that businesses need to help grow and strengthen our economy. As the improvements are implemented, I’m pleased that Canada will welcome more skilled immigrants with siblings in Canada who can help them quickly integrate into their new life here, and that we’ll continue to see Francophone minority communities flourish.”

Express Entry participant, Miguel, an architect, said: “After two years at University of British Columbia, Vancouver was kind of starting to feel like home. I knew finding a job in Vancouver in architecture was not going to be a problem, with my background and especially having a degree from Canada. Express Entry was the option that I had to go for if I wanted to stay in Canada. The application process was very easy. Everything was very clear. Everything was very well explained on the website. My experience with Express Entry was so good that I would actually recommend it to everyone who actually has the option to apply.”

Express Entry participant, Dinesh, a business analyst, said: “If what you’re looking for is safety, a feeling of oneness, feeling like you’re not being judged, and you’re actually part of the community, I wouldn’t think twice before choosing Canada. The Express Entry system, I think it’s by far the easiest system on the planet. I think it’s transparent. All the information is out there. Everything’s clear. I think going through the Express Entry system was probably easier than getting my driving licence. The whole process took three months for me, and I couldn’t have been happier. I think, in Canada, with hard work and perseverance, the opportunities are endless.”