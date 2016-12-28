Canadians are more critical of the Trudeau government’s performance compared to 2015

A newly released 10-year tracking study on the Mood of Canada by Nanos Research in conjunction with the Institute for Research on Public Policy suggests that Canadians are more critical of the Trudeau government’s performance after one year in office and fewer believe the country is moving in the right direction.

Overall, the federal-provincial relations measure has remained consistent since 2015, while Canada’s global reputation measure has scored a new 10-year high according to Canadians.

* Performance of the federal government: Over four in 10 Canadians describe the performance of Justin Trudeau’s government as very good (15%) or somewhat good (28%). Twenty-two percent rate it average, while one in three Canadians describe it somewhat poor (16%) or poor (17%) and one per cent are unsure. This represents a 22-point decrease in ‘very good’ and a nine-point increase in ‘average’ since 2015.

* Direction of the country: Fifty-four per cent of Canadians say the country is moving in the right direction; a nine-point decrease since 2015. Thirty-one per cent think Canada is moving in the wrong direction, while 15% are unsure.

* Federal-provincial relations: Almost one in two Canadians believe the relationship between the federal government and the provincial governments has improved (19%) or somewhat improved (27%), while close to three in ten think it has somewhat not improved (13%) or not improved (14%). Five per cent of Canadians are unsure. This represents a slight decrease in ‘improved / somewhat improved’ and a slight increase in ‘somewhat not improved/not improved’ since 2015.

* Canada’s global reputation: Almost two in three Canadians think Canada’s reputation around the world over the past year has improved (37%) or somewhat improved (26%), which is above the 2015 nine-year high (28% improved, 31% somewhat improved). Nineteen per cent rate it neutral, while less than two in ten believe it has somewhat not improved (eight per cent) or not improved (nine per cent). Two per cent are unsure.

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,000 Canadians between December 1 and 19 as part of an omnibus survey. The margin of error for a random survey of 1,000 Canadians is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.