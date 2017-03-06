“Canadian values” test questions would cement Kellie Leitch-led Conservatives as anti-immigrant: Deepak Obhrai

CONSERVATIVE Party leadership contender MP Deepak Obhrai on Monday warned his party that with the release of MP Kellie Leitch’s “Canadian values” test questions for immigrants and visitors, the party will be seen as an anti-immigrant party.

Obhrai said: “These are universal values encompassed by our laws. Ms. Leitch’s proposal to screen every immigrant and visitor is nothing but [U.S. President] Donald Trump’s Executive Order, disguised as Canadian values, and crafted to keep Muslims out of Canada. Furthermore, these questions are pointless, and are an unnecessary bureaucratic and costly policy.

“This will lead to the Conservative Party being seen as anti-immigrant. Ms. Leitch is playing divisive politics, and the consequences can be seen in America, where in the last two weeks three innocent people were shot or killed, because they were seen as immigrants. This is a dangerous environment to create in Canada, and I am outraged by this”.