PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday confirmed that the August 17 terrorist attack in Barcelona claimed the life of a Canadian and injured four others.

In a statement, Trudeau said: “It was with great sadness that I learned today that one Canadian was killed and four others injured during yesterday’s cowardly terrorist attack in Barcelona. Sophie and I offer our condolences to the families and friends in mourning, and hope for a speedy recovery for the injured Canadians.

“We join Spain and countries around the world in grieving the senseless loss of so many innocent people. We must stand firm against the spread of hate and intolerance in all its forms. These violent acts that seek to divide us will only strengthen our resolve.”

Vancouver Police confirmed that Staff-Sgt. Fiona Wilson’s father Ian Moore Wilson was the Canadian who was killed in the terror attack.

Wilson said in a statement:

My dad, Ian Moore Wilson, was a much-loved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, who lived a healthy, active life alongside his partner of 53 years, my mum, Valerie. He was compassionate, generous, adventurous, and always game for a lively debate, a good book, exploring new places, and a proper-sized pint.

In the midst of this tragedy, my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do.

From our policing colleagues and friends at the Vancouver Police Department and the RCMP, who have been unwavering in their love and support; to Albert, who threw a family member on the back of his scooter to rush him to the hospital after tragedy struck; to the Air Canada employee who offered up a personal discount pass to make emergency flights more affordable; to the people who assisted my dad in his final moments, and those who focused on my mum’s urgent medical attention and aftercare; and to the Catalonian first responders who put their lives at risk for the safety of others.

These are the things we will choose to focus on when we endeavour to come to terms with the senseless violence and acts of hatred that have taken loved ones before their time. My dad’s passing leaves an immense void in our tight-knit family. He was desperately loved by us all and will be dearly missed.