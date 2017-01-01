Canadian killed in Istanbul terrorist attack, says Prime Minister

PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday announced that a Canadian was among those killed in the terrorist attack that took place at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey.

Trudeau said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness that I learned of the deadly terrorist attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that killed and injured innocent people celebrating the New Year and claimed the life of a Canadian citizen.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all of the victims of this horrible act, and we hope and pray that those injured have a rapid and complete recovery.

“We mourn with the people of Turkey today and with all countries who lost citizens in this vicious attack.

“We also grieve the senseless loss of a Canadian citizen and remain steadfast in our determination to work‎ with allies and partners to fight terrorism and hold perpetrators to account.”