Sunday, January 1st, 2017 | Posted by

Canadian killed in Istanbul terrorist attack, says Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau

PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday announced that a Canadian was among those killed in the terrorist attack that took place at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey.

Trudeau said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness that I learned of the deadly terrorist attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that killed and injured innocent people celebrating the New Year and claimed the life of a Canadian citizen.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all of the victims of this horrible act, and we hope and pray that those injured have a rapid and complete recovery.

“We mourn with the people of Turkey today and with all countries who lost citizens in this vicious attack.

“We also grieve the senseless loss of a Canadian citizen and remain steadfast in our determination to work‎ with allies and partners to fight terrorism and hold perpetrators to account.”

Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=65982

Posted by on Jan 1 2017. Filed under Breaking News, Canadian News, Headlines, Middle East, Other, World News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Share It

Archives

E-PAPERS

indocanadian voice indocanadian voice
indocanadian voice realty indocanadian awaaz

Find Us On Social Media

Find Us On Social Media

Recently Added

Cedric Hughs