South Asian Canadian held for entering Delhi airport with fake ticket

A Canadian national was nabbed on Friday at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake travel ticket to see his daughters off, official sources said.

J S Malhi was apprehended at 1:30 a.m. when the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, deployed for airport security, found him roaming suspiciously inside the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, they said.

Malhi told the CISF personnel that he had entered the terminal to see his two daughters off, who were travelling to Canada, they said, adding he told them that he used a cancelled ticket to enter.

The man was subsequently handed over to the police as the cancelled ticket was a fake entry document, they said.

Entering airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the Indian aviation rules.