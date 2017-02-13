Canadian Diabetes Association becomes Diabetes Canada to end diabetes

ON Monday, the Canadian Diabetes Association becomes Diabetes Canada to shine a brighter light on diabetes and rally Canadians to stand with the one in three Canadians living with diabetes or prediabetes.

“Diabetes Canada and the movement to End Diabetes bring to life our vision of Canadians with diabetes living a life free from fear of stigma, discrimination, and the complications that often come with this serious disease,” said Diabetes Canada President and CEO, Rick Blickstead. “End Diabetes is our rallying cry to stop the health impacts of diabetes as well as its shame, blame and misinformation. Canadians living with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes tell us they often feel scared, angry, frustrated or overwhelmed. We need to create greater awareness about the realities of living with diabetes.”

Diabetes Canada will launch End Diabetes through a campaign using the real words of people with diabetes put to song. The accompanying music video stresses the emotional toll of living with diabetes. The video and song will generate conversation about diabetes to make this invisible epidemic visible.

“We know the daily challenges of managing diabetes can have a negative effect on the mental health of those living with the disease,” said Diabetes Canada’s Chief Science Officer, Dr. Jan Hux. “Fear of stigma and discrimination is a reality for people living with diabetes and many don’t want to admit they have the disease. People suffer in silence and this new campaign invites Canadians to think about diabetes in ways they never have before.”

Diabetes Canada will champion issues related to diabetes stigma in other ways, including funding related research and providing resources to help health-care providers support their patients in dealing with the emotional impact of diabetes. This campaign goes further, to engage all Canadians from coast to coast increasing understanding, awareness and empathy for the 11 million Canadians living with or at risk of this chronic disease, and asking everyone to join the movement to End Diabetes.

“Diabetes Canada and End Diabetes—two simple phrases—two powerful ways to help Canadians in ways they need and deserve,” adds Blickstead. “We look forward to Canadians joining us on this next, exciting chapter.”

Visit enddiabetes.ca to view the music video and show your support for Canadians living with diabetes.