Canada welcomes Pakistan’s accession to child abduction convention

OMAR Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs), on Thursday welcomed Pakistan’s accession to the Hague Convention of October 25, 1980 on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, which came into force for Pakistan on Wednesday, March 1.

In a statement he said: “Yesterday Pakistan became the 96th contracting state to the child abduction convention. This important international family-law treaty can facilitate the return of abducted children, and Canada is pleased to see Pakistan support the rights and well-being of children around the world.

“I was pleased to visit Pakistan in January this year and meet with Pakistani officials to discuss the child abduction convention and other bilateral issues. Today’s news is an important next step.

“Pakistan’s accession is an important milestone in the global effort to protect children from the harmful effects of wrongful removal or retention across international borders.

“Parental child abduction is a profoundly damaging experience for both the children and their families. The child abduction convention sets out a process to help parents who seek the return of their abducted children.

“Pakistan’s accession further demonstrates that the child abduction Convention is compatible with diverse legal traditions and complements the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“Canada looks forward to the implementation of the child abduction Convention in Pakistan and stands ready to share its expertise.

“As I mentioned during my visit to Islamabad, Canada values the long-standing ties between the peoples of Pakistan and of Canada, and looks forward to ongoing friendship and cooperation in this, the 70th year of Canada-Pakistan diplomatic relations.”